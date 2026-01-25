Multiple Ole Miss Football Transfers Reveal Portal Destinations to SEC Rival Programs

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reconstructed the roster in Oxford this offseason with a myriad of game-changing newcomers set to arrive on campus this month.

Once the NCAA Transfer Portal opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and Co. wasted no time after attacking the free agent market with nearly 30 signees to this point to make up the No. 2 rated class.

But there have also been multiple departures for the Ole Miss program this offseason headlined by starting wide receiver Cayden Lee and top defender Princewill Umanmielen.

Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee. | Ole Miss Athletics

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Lee has since signed with the Missouri Tigers where he will reunite with former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons in Columba.

The Rebels have seen multiple departing players join SEC programs. Where have the departures anded via the Transfer Portal?

The Transfer Departures:

- RB Domonique Thomas

- QB Austin Simmons: Missouri Tigers

- OL PJ Wilkins: Wisconsin Badgers

- WR Winston Watkins, Jr: LSU Tigers

- LB Jaden Yates: Houston Cougars

- CB Ricky Fletcher: Cal Bears

- CB Chris Graves: Missouri Tigers

- CB Ethan Fields: Alabama Crimson Tide

- OL Jude Foster: Liberty Flames

- EDGE Corey Amos: Grambling Tigers

- S TJ Banks: Louisville Cardinals

- OL Devin Harper: LSU Tigers

- DL Jeffery Rush: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

- LB TJ Dottery: LSU Tigers

- EDGE Da'Shawn Womack: DaShawn Womack

- OL TJ Hedrick: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE Princewill Umanmielen: LSU Tigers

- WR Cayden Lee: Missouri Tigers

