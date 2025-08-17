Jaxson Dart's Two-Touchdown Performance Propels Giants Over Jets
It was the Jaxson Dart show at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.
The rookie quarterback completed 14-of-16 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown to tight end Greg Dulcich. He also ran the ball twice for five yards and a rushing touchdown to help lead the Giants to a 31-12 win over their cross-city rival Jets.
Here's a look at Dart's highlights from the night:
"Honestly, the third down that I had where the guy clipped my ankles, that's gonna haunt me for a little bit," a humble Dart said at the podium when asked about his performance. "That's kinda like, the thought that's in my head right now. But I think the most important thing was us getting the win. I want us to continue to expect these kinds of things as a team and [to] build on these moments."
The rookie, who also put together a solid showing in Week 1 of the preseason, was also asked how the NFL game has come to him so quickly.
"I think the first thing it starts off with is, obviously, the guys I'm out there on the field with," he explained. "And then my coaches putting me in a really good situation to succeed. There's a lot of conversations—like I think it's really unique when ... like rookies being able to have input to the coaches, that's not like, very common at times.
"And I think that our relationship from a player to coaches has been top notch since I got here. They put me in good situations, they let me express the things that I like, that I feel confident in running, and then the tempo drives. I felt confident in that."
Dart will have one more chance to put some preseason tape on the field before the regular season begins. The Giants will take on the Patriots next Thursday night from MetLife at 8:00 p.m. EST.