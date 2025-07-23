New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Talks Relationship With Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss Rebels record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart continues navigating his first offseason with the New York Giants after being selected by the organization in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dart, a key component in the Rebels' success in 2024, was taken with pick No. 25 in April with the chance to compete for reps in the Big Apple.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, he's adjusting well to life in the NFL while suiting up for the organization in the Big Apple.
“I think, conceptually, I’ve pretty much ran all the same concepts,” Dart said in an interview with Giants pre/postgame host John Schmeelk. “And I think that’s kind of universal throughout football.
"Obviously the lingo and maybe some reads will change up here to there, are a little bit different. What makes it much more complicated is obviously the players you’re playing against and the scheme you’re playing against.
“Having to go against our guys day in and day out has been some really good work. For me, something that’s going to carry over is my aggressiveness [and] ability to push the ball down the field. At the same time, I take care of the ball. You can look at my numbers year after year. I don’t turn the ball over a lot and I keep it on our side. Really excited to implement this offense more and more into some of my play style and whatnot. I’m really excited for the season.”
But Dart is also adjusting to life in the NFL while developing rapport with his teammates; namely the Giants WR1 in Malik Nabers.
Nabers is coming off of a stellar rookie campaign in New York with an opportunity to carry the momentum into the 2025-26 season.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Wednesday that veteran Russell Wilson will e the starting quarterback heading into Week 1, but it hasn't stopped Nabers and Dart from developing a relationship.
"Me and Dart got a good relationship. I've asked a lot of about Dart from Tre. He's had a lot of good things to say. Dart is one of those guys that loves to be around his receivers, for sure," Nabers told reporters on Wednesday.
"We go eat out to dinner and have a lot of conversations just getting to know each other. When it's his time, we should be clicking moving forward."
Dart will continue competing this offseason with all eyes on the Ole Miss great ahead of his first season in the NFL.
