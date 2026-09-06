No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville: Live Game Updates and Box Score

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will kick off their season versus the No. 24 ranked Louisville Cardinals this Sunday night in Nissan Stadium.

Despite coming off the best season in program history, the offseason full of Trinidad Chambliss eligibility questions and Kiffin drama didn't exactly instill hope. Yet with Rebel football just around the corner, Oxford is nothing but hyped for a revenge season led by their returning stars Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss.

The Rebels enter the season carrying the highest preseason ranking in their history, along with the pressure that comes with it. Oxford may be excited for the season but there is also expectations that go with it. Then you throw in Heisman campaigns for Chambliss and Lacy and suddenly, all everybody wants to talk about is Heismans and national championships.

Pete Golding and the Rebels can't feed into those expectations and start looking ahead, it's one game a week and the Rebels need to take it at that pace. It's a long season, and the first week of that season will be against a strong No. 24 Louisville team.

Last season the Cardinals had one of the most consistent defenses in college football finishing 16th in the country in yards allowed per game. With 6 returning starters on that defense, it is going to be a real test for this Rebels offense. Ole Miss has it chance to put all the offseason noise to rest in week 1 by showing everybody last season wasn't a fluke.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below.

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Louisville Ole Miss