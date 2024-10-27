Notes and Observations From Ole Miss' Big SEC Win Over Oklahoma
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels did not play a pristine game on Saturday, but it was enough to return to the win column with a 26-14 final score against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) trailed at the intermission against the Sooners, but a stout defensive showing in the second half paired with touchdowns on the Rebels' first two drives of the third quarter helped salt the game away and give coach Lane Kiffin's team the rebound performance it needed after a loss to LSU and a bye week.
What did we see and learn from Ole Miss on Saturday? Let's dive in below.
1. The offense still looked off, but it did enough to get the win.
Part of this could be due to wide receiver Tre Harris not being available in today's game due to injury, but Ole Miss only scored three touchdowns on the day as it squandered some opportunities. Oklahoma's defense is stout against the run, but the Rebels only mustered 69 yards on the ground on Saturday, and a consistent rhythm still seems to elude them offensively.
Still, Ole Miss did show today that it can win a game without Harris on the field. Tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright became more involved in the game plan, and multiple wide receivers stepped up in the win, including Micah Davis with a critical third down conversion in the second half.
Overall, winning is not an easy thing in the SEC, but the Rebels still need to find their groove when their offense is on the field.
2. Ole Miss' defensive line stole the show.
The Rebels recorded nine sacks as a defense for a total of 60 yards, living in the Sooner backfield in the second half. Suntarine Perkins led the way with three sacks, followed by two apiece from JJ Pegues and Princely Umanmielen and one from both Jared Ivey and Akelo Stone.
Ole Miss did allow 147 rushing yards, but outside of a penalty-aided touchdown drive and the final scoring possession before halftime, the Rebels seemed to have Oklahoma's number today. The defense is clearly the current strength of this team, and they need to lean into that.
3. Arkansas is next before a massive test against Georgia.
If Ole Miss thought its trip to Fayetteville next week was going to be an easy one, today proved otherwise. The Hogs took down Mississippi State 58-25 in Starkville, and while State's defense has been porous this season, expect Arkansas to show up in full force next week.
Fayetteville has not been kind to Ole Miss historically, and if conference play has taught us anything about the Rebels, it's to not take an opponent for granted going in. Kiffin's Rebels can't afford to overlook Arkansas in preparation for Georgia, because a bad game against the Razorbacks will make the following week's bout against the Bulldogs not matter in terms of the College Football Playoff.
For now, a win is a win, but it's clear that Ole Miss still has room to improve if it hopes to fully revive its participation in the playoff discussion.