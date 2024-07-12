Ole Miss Enters 'Enhanced' Partnership With National Mango Board
Mississippi may be famous for its catfish and magnolia trees, but it is receiving a sweeter addition to its repertoire in 2024 as the Ole Miss Rebels are entering into an enhanced partnership with the National Mango Board.
According to a press release, the board will sponsor home football and basketball games in the 2024-25 season, beginning with the Rebels' football game against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 7. The statement also reads that fans will be able to sample mangos at select home games as part of the promotion.
Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board, provided thoughts on the partnership enhancement between the two parties.
"We are looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Ole Miss Athletics, extending our support to all football and basketball home games for the 2024-2025 season," Spellman said. "This collaboration allows us to celebrate the joy of mango with an even larger audience. We look forward to engaging with the Ole Miss community, enhancing their game-day experiences with our refreshing fruit. Hotty Toddy!"
One of the goals of this new deal is to "increase awareness about the versatility and health benefits of mango among students, athletes and fans," and each game will reportedly feature "mango-themed experiences" within the stadium.
"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the National Mango Board to include all home games for both football and basketball," Chris Helsel, general manager of Ole Miss Sports Properties, said. "Their dedication to promoting healthy living aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our fans and student-athletes throughout the entire season."