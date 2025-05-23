Ole Miss Football, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators Battling for Top-Five DL
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple programs battling for his services.
Wilson, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is high on the Rebels with the program turning up the heat down the stretch in his recruitment.
He's visited Oxford on multiple occasions and has Ole Miss among the top schools contending heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior has an offer list with the "Who's Who" on it, but it's the Rebels joining the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn as the programs battling it out.
Now, Wilson has trimmed his list to five schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators.
The Magnolia State product has the Rebels alongside multiple heavy-hitters down the stretch with Lane Kiffin and Co. looking to keep the Mississippi native home.
Wilson, who will officially visit Ole Miss in June, is a Top-100 overall prospect in America with the Alabama Crimson Tide becoming a threat in his process.
The Rebels are also turning up the heat on a fellow Mississippi native in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Priority Target: Emanuel Tucker
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is a top target for Kiffin and Co. heading into the summe.
Tucker, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, verbally commited to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Miami, among others.
But it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from turning up the heat for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder from right down the road.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Tucker remains pledged to the Bulldogs, but Kiffin and the Rebels are continuing their push with the program intensifying their recruitment of the in-state lineman.
On3 Sports reported on Thursday that Ole Miss is "staying aggressive" in their pursuit of Tucker as a key prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kiffin and C. currently hold a Top-15 overall class with the summer months set to provide a significant opportunity to continue building on the foundation set.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.