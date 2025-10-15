Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs: What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) continues preparation for a Top-10 showdown in Week 8 against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
After escaping an upset scare in Week 7 against Washington State, Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter Saturday's SEC matchup with an unblemished record against a fiery Bulldogs squad.
In what's been labeled the "Game of the Week" on Saturday, ESPN College GameDay will be in attendance with two of America's savviest coaches set to battle it out in Athens.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Now, Vegas has weighed in on the Week 8 matchup with the betting lines being updated with game day inching closer.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Broadcast Crew: Week 8
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Color Commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +7.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +225
- Georgia: -285
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 7.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
The Oddsmakers' Pick: Georgia enters as a near double-digit favorite against the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 8.
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will take the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff locked in for 2:30 p.m. CT in Athens.
