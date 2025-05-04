Ole Miss Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles for Top RB
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process heats up this offseason.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. continue making the talented prospect feel at home.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State has the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for his commitment as it currently stands.
The Rebels remain a favorite for the prized running back, but with a hot recruiting stretch nearing in thee summer months, Ole Miss will continue keeping a foot on the gas.
According to On3 Sports' Billy Embody, the Rebels' brotherhood is "standing out" to Yates.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
A dynamic back that makes his presence felt in multiple ways on the gridiron, Yates' ability to shine as a pass-catcher is what's had his stock soar as a Top-10 running back in America.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels currently hold a commitment from one running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following Alabama native, Ja'Michael Jones, going public with a decision in March.
The Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back remained a priority prospect for the Rebels before making the decision on March 23.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, announced his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford during Spring Camp.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones then shut down his process and went public a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
Moving forward, Ole Miss will look to add Yates to the mix with the program eyeing a one-two punch for the future.
