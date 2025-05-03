Ole Miss Football 'Battling at the Top' for Prized Tennessee Safety Target
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with his process ramping up this offseason.
Tutt, the No. 5 rated prospect in Tennessee, has the "Who's Who" of college football battling it out for his services down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder continues working through his process, but it's the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers "battling at the top," according to On3 Sports.
"There is some separation with Ole Miss and Tennessee at the top, then the other schools," Tutt told On3 Sports.
Tutt checked in with the Volunteers this offseason where he had the chance to soak in a practice with the program.
The instant takeaway for Tutt was understanding the ability to fit in at multiple spots on the gridiron for the Volunteers.
"What I learned is that I can fit anywhere. I fit in any defense so I feel I can play anywhere. Where I fit here is with the ability to show what I can do in all spots. I can play man, I can play zone, I can press, and I can play lockdown defense," Tutt told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
"Just my ability to play any position, whether that's at safety or star. Just my ability to be a dude. I'm going to keep on doing that, keep on being competitive, and keep on at it."
The Volunteers have the hometown flavor, but Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will continue swinging for the fences in his recruitment as he locks in on the pair of SEC programs.
