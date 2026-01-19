Ole Miss Football Closing Out Transfer Portal Window With Strong Commitments

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are putting the final touches on the 2026 roster with the program dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market after assembling the No. 2 class in America.

Once the window opened, Golding and Co. immediately went to work in order to reload the roster after a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Ole Miss secured a commitment from Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford as the first commitment to jumpstart what became a historic run for the program on the recruiting trail.

Now, two weeks later, Ole Miss remains active in the portal with the Rebels landing multiple commitments across a 72-hour stretch in Oxford.

Meet the Recent Ole Miss Commitments:

No. 1: WR Johntay Cook - Syracuse

Cook signed with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 wideout in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and LSU, among several others.

The 6-foot, 198-pounder amassed 273 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches across 18 games in two seasons with the Longhorns.

From there, Cook departed the program and joined Syracuse ahead of the 2025 season where he made 12 appearances and recorded 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, after stops with the Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange, Cook is back in the Southeastern Conference where Golding and Co. add a high-upside wideout to the room in Oxford.

Cook is the second high-profile wide receiver to join Ole Miss across the last 48 hours where he joins fellow Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. in the Magnolia State after comming this week.

No. 2: RB Joshua Dye - Southern Utah

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is coming off of a dominant campaign where he ran the ball 295 times for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns across the 2025 season where he evolved into the top running back at the FCS level.

Dye ultimately earned First-Team AP FCS All-America honors while finishing fourth in the 2025 Walter Payton Award voting.

The historic season in which Dye rounded out the year at No. 1 in FCS in rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, yards per game (152.7) and scoring (168) has him emerging as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss in pursuit.

No. 3: OL Enoch Wangoy - Florida

Wangoy heads to the Magnolia State with three seasons of eligibility after spending two years in Gainesville with the Gators - taking a redshirt year as a true freshman in 2024.

The 6-foot-7, 333-pounder signed with Florida as a Top-50 offensive tackle in America where he will now make the move from the Sunshine State to Ole Miss with an opportunity for a fresh start after not seeing the field with the Gators.

Wangoy, who is originally from Manchester, England and only began playing football in 2023 and will continue looking to further develop under Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford.

The Transfer Portal Additions [24]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

