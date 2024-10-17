Ole Miss Football Defensive Duo Named to Prestigious Midseason Award Watch List
A pair of Ole Miss Rebels defenders were added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Thursday in the form of defensive tackle Walter Nolen and linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., earning recognition for their strong start to the 2024 campaign in Oxford.
These two joined edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (who was added in the preseason) on the list. The Bednarik Award has been given annually since 1994 to the top defensive player in college football in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik.
Both of these players are new to Ole Miss' roster this season, having come to Oxford by way of the transfer portal from SEC foes. Beginning with Nolen, he has totaled 26 tackles (12 solo) in his first year as a Rebel, tallying six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the process. Nolen came to Ole Miss by way of Texas A&M where he signed out of high school as one of the top prospects in the country.
Shifting gears to Paul, he has made a massive impact on defense for the Rebels after transferring in from Arkansas in the offseason. He leads the team in total tackles (48) with 28 of those being solo. He has also accumulated seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks along with seven quarterback hurries.
"I feel like I reach the standard of the defense, how they laid it out to me when I first got here," Paul said earlier this season. "'Fast and physical,' that's our motto. I just feel like I've been trying to uphold that standard when I'm out there on the field each and every play."
The additions of Paul, Nolen, Umanmielen and others have made this Ole Miss defense a starkly improved unit from a season ago. So far this year, Rebel opponents are averaging just 2.0 yards per carry and 66.6 yards per game while putting up one rushing touchdown.
Even so, the Rebels have some work to do if they hope to regain their footing in the College Football Playoff conversation. Ole Miss has a 5-2 overall record and a 1-2 mark in SEC play after late-game losses to both Kentucky and LSU, and it's likely that the Rebels would have to win out to reach the postseason field.
Their first opportunity to retake the field will come next week on Oct. 26 when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.
