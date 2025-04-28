Ole Miss Football Emerging as Contender for No. 1 Available Safety in Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for multiple available players in the NCAA Transfer Portal as roster reconstruction continues in Oxford.
After working through double-digit Spring Camp practices, the Ole Miss staff has evaluated the positions of need with the program now attacking the portal.
The defensive backfield remains a slot that the program will utilize the free agent market for, according to Kiffin.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Now, the Rebels have been linked to the No. 1 safety available in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Houston's AJ Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
He's quickly emerged as one of the top prospects available with Ole Miss now set to battle against the Miami Hurricanes for his services.
He'll be in Coral Gables on Monday for a visit with the Hurricanes. Miami, Ole Miss and LSU remain three programs in the mix.
For the Rebels, the program landed a commitment from a talented defensive back over the weekend as reconstruction in the secondry continues.
Meet the Newest Rebel: Wydett Williams Jr.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Louisiana-Monroe safety Wydett Williams Jr. on Friday after he went public with a decision.
Williams, who shined for the Warhawks in 2024, made the move to Monroe last offseason following a stint with Delta State.
Now, after hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal once again, Williams is taking his talents to the Southeastern Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder started in 12 games for the ULM Warhawks where he accumulated 100 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions last season.
Ole Miss will continue attacking the Transfer Portal in search of reinforcements in the defensive backfield.
