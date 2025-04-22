Ole Miss Football Eyeing Sought-After Boise State Transfer Defensive Lineman
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff remain in pursuit of the top talent available in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month.
After a scorching hot start to the spring window after reeling in four commitments, the program continues battling it out for positions of need.
Now, Ole Miss has been labeled a finalist for Boise State defensive lineman, Braxton Fely, he revealed via social media on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder out of Utah revealed a final six schools consisting of Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia Tech, Cal, TCU and Texas A&M.
Fely is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he talliedd 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. It was his most productive season of college ball while leading Boise State's defense.
For the Rebels, the program reeled in a pair of Top-10 transfers at defensive line with LSU's Da'Shawn Womack and Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen signing with the program during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“This Ole Miss team coming up, I think the coaches did a great job of filling in the positions that were needed,” Princely Umanmielen said at Ole Miss' Pro Day. “Like me, I left the d-line, had a lot of guys leave, and I feel like (defensive line) coach (Randall) Joyner and (assistant) coach Lou (Spanos) did a good job of just reloading that room.
“We didn’t have a drop-off at quarterback. Austin Simmons is a great quarterback. I think they’ll have a great season next year.”
Ole Miss has seen one defensive lineman depart Oxford during the spring window after revealing his intentions last week.
The Departing Defensive Lineman: Akelo Stone
Ole Miss defensive lineman Akelo Stone is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.
Stone, who initially joined the Rebels after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for Lane Kiffin's program in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone will be exercising his sixth season of eligibility at his next destination.
With the Ole Miss defensive line undergoing an overhaul this offseason, the expectation was that Stone would see significant playing time.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
