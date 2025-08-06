Ole Miss Football Greats Jaxson Dart and Eli Manning Share Special Moment
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is gearing up for his rookie campaign in the Big Apple after being selected in the first round by the New York Giants.
Dart cemented his status as one of the top signal-callers in Ole Miss program history after a legendary career in Oxford.
In 2024, the coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
"This was the best decision I made to come [to Ole Miss]. From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did," Dart said this offseason.
"It was a huge advantage and I don't think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school. Just how NFL-ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback's plate. That's definitely been a huge help."
Now, he's receiving significant praise from the New York Giants staff as he gears up for his rookie season with the organization.
"He's done excellent picking up information. It's really good to have Russ and Jameis. All the adjustments that take place with the calls, he's fit right in with those guys. He's smart, he's aggressive with the football — which I like," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.
"The true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games. But he's progressed since he's been here to where he's made good improvement."
But prior to his rookie season, Dart shared a special moment with former Ole Miss and New York Giants great, Eli Manning.
Dart received a signed jersey from Manning as he begins the next chapter in his playing career with the New York Giants.
The Giants will open their preseason slate on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.
