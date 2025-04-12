Ole Miss Football Hosting Tennessee Volunteers Commit for Visit to Oxford
The Ole Miss Rebels are turning up the heat in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program now set to host more coveted prospects to campus this weekend.
Pike Road (Miss.) linebacker Braylon Outlaw will make his way to town on Saturday for a visit with the program, according to 247Sports.
Outlaw is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers but Lane Kiffin and Co. are hoping that this visit could possibly flip Outlaw to coming to Oxford.
Outlaw is a three star outside linebacker out of Pike Road High School in Pike Road (Ala.) where he is ranked as a Top-100 linebacker in America and a Top-35 prospect in Alabama.
Outlaw is listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds and he is an extremely explosive prospect at the second level.
His pass coverage is very solid and works well in zone coverage on the outer-middle portion of the field, but what sets him above everyone else is his ability to get into the back field both in the pass rush and run game as he never lets the opposing backfield breathe.
Outlaw has compiled 16 Division I offers from FCS programs all the way to SEC schools with other Power Four schools also entering the mix.
When asked about what kind of player Outlaw, he gave a widespread answer and left it up to the program recruiting him to decide.
"Some [programs] see me as a linebacker, and some more see me as, like, a hybrid, which is kind of what I played last season," Outlaw told 247Sports last summer. "Everybody kind of had their different views on it, though."
When asked about what Tennessee saw in him his answer was quick.
"(Tennessee's coaches) just say they liked how quick I play on film, how I can move at the linebacker spot. I'm, like, really versatile, just play fast. That's what they really liked about me.” Outlaw said.
Outlaw is in Oxford this weekend (April 12-13) at the same time that his current commitment is as well for baseball as Ole Miss is hosting Tennessee in baseball, giving Outlaw a look into the experience he would have at both schools.
