Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Target
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber, he revealed on Friday.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledges to the Rebels over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, among others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
With multiple trips to Oxford complete, Barber is feeling the love from the program and is impressed with the wide receiver development in the Rebels' system.
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
Heading into the summer, Barber had scheduled trips to Miami (Fla.) for May 30, Alabama (June 6), Tennessee (June 13) and Georgia (June 20).
Now, he's made the move to join Kiffin and the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class that is clicking on all cylinders.
Kiffin and Co. hold a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference heading into the summer months with multiple priority prospects set to take official visits.
Ole Miss added a pair of commitments last weekend in Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates.
It's an impressive stretch for the Rebels with the program retooling the roster for the long haul in Oxford with a pair of high-profile recruits jumping on board.
Now, the busy summer months are inching closer with the Ole Miss program looking to add to the 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple top targets on the radar.
Barber is the third wide receiver to commit to the program with all focus on stacking more talent to the talented haul.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.