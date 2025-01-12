The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From JUCO RB Trey Hall

The Rebels landed another big transfer commitment on Saturday, this time from a junior college prospect.

Henry Stuart

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Ole Miss has been on fire in the transfer portal this weekend, landing a litany of big commitments. The Rebels currently have the No. 3 ranked portal class, according to On3, and on Saturday, they added a pledge from junior college running back Trey Hall.

Hall announced his commitment to the Rebels on social media with a post you can view below.

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete from Vicksburg, Mississippi, Hall spent his JUCO days at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Hall rushed for over 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hall has elite speed in the open field and will take seemingly routine runs and gash opposing defenses for big gains, many of which result in touchdowns. His speed will prove valuable for the Rebels' offensive scheme, especially since they struggled at times in the ground game in 2024.

He will look to support a reloaded running back room and joins Jordon Simmons and Kewan Lacy as incoming transfers. The Rebels also signed Shekai Mills-Knight in the 2025 recruiting cycle and expect to return Notre Dame and LSU transfer Logan Diggs.

Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

