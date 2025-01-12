Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From JUCO RB Trey Hall
Ole Miss has been on fire in the transfer portal this weekend, landing a litany of big commitments. The Rebels currently have the No. 3 ranked portal class, according to On3, and on Saturday, they added a pledge from junior college running back Trey Hall.
Hall announced his commitment to the Rebels on social media with a post you can view below.
A 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete from Vicksburg, Mississippi, Hall spent his JUCO days at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Hall rushed for over 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Hall has elite speed in the open field and will take seemingly routine runs and gash opposing defenses for big gains, many of which result in touchdowns. His speed will prove valuable for the Rebels' offensive scheme, especially since they struggled at times in the ground game in 2024.
He will look to support a reloaded running back room and joins Jordon Simmons and Kewan Lacy as incoming transfers. The Rebels also signed Shekai Mills-Knight in the 2025 recruiting cycle and expect to return Notre Dame and LSU transfer Logan Diggs.