Ole Miss Lands Commitment from Akron Transfer Running Back Jordon Simmons

The Rebels added much-needed depth at the running back position on Friday.

Henry Stuart

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Akron Zips running back Jordon Simmons (8) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Akron Zips running back Jordon Simmons (8) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Ole Miss football has been on a tear in the transfer portal so far this offseason. The Rebels currently hold the No. 3 ranked transfer portal class, according to On3.

That class grew larger on Friday, as Akron running back Jordon Simmons announced his commitment to the Rebels, alongside offensive tackle Percy Lewis, who announced his commitment to the Rebels on the same day.

The 6-foot, 192-pound running back from Powder Springs, Georgia, was a three-star recruit and started his collegiate career at Michigan State, playing three years for the Spartans before transferring to Akron last offseason.

Simmons has amassed over 1,100 yards rushing and two touchdowns over the past four seasons. Last year for the Zips, Simmons rushed for 664 yards and two scores.

Simmons provides crucial depth at running back, a position marred by inconsistency last season. He joins a backfield reloaded with fresh talent, as the Rebels look to improve upon their ground attack in 2025.

So far, Ole Miss' backfield has added running back Kewan Lacy out of the transfer portal and Shekai Mills-Knight out of its recruiting class. It also is expected to return Logan Diggs to the field in 2025.

Henry Stuart
