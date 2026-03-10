Ole Miss Football Legend Laremy Tunsil Inks Record Deal With Washington Commanders

Ole Miss Rebels great Laremy Tunsil is now the highest-paid offensive lineman after inking a record-setting deal with the Washington Commanders this week.

Tunsil's new contract includes a $32.5 million signing bonus - the highest ever at his position - where he is also the first offensive lineman in history to receive $30 million per season.

The ex-Ole Miss Rebel has received praise from his peers with veteran running back Joe Mixon praising his former Houston Texans teammate.

“LT is a hell of a player. He’s one of the best left tackles in this league,” Mixon said. "He does everything the right way, the way he prepares each and every week. The guy’s a monster and a great guy as well. I love everything about him.”

In what became a historic deal, Washington sent four NFL Draft picks to the Texans last offseason for Tunsil.

The trade proved to be worth while after Tunsil finished last season ranked second in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, while allowing only two sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in 14 games played with Washington.

Laremy Tunsil has signed a 2-year, $60.2M contract extension with Washington



The third-highest graded pass-blocker in 2025 💪 pic.twitter.com/2k4LKyDNFc — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2026

“Technique is a big thing for him — being in the right position at all times,” Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum said of Tunsil's game. “And then you can just see his physicality and the strength that he plays with. He can do a lot of things that a lot of other guys can’t just by how physical and strong he is.”

“He’s very skilled, and it puts defenders in a hard position,” Chargers tackle Joe Alt said. “He’s a very large person, so when you try to power him, it’s tough. The way he uses his hands and gets defenders off their initial rush is something I strive to learn in my game.”

Tunsil continues setting the standard at the NFL level - primarily along the offensive line - where he once again inks a record-setting deal after making things official with the Washington Commanders this week.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: