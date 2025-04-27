Ole Miss Football Linebacker, Former Prized Prospect Enters the Transfer Portal
Ole Miss linebacker Daniel Demery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Demery, a three-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Rebels as a safety before making the move to linebacker with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder redshirted during his first season in the Magnolia State in 2024 prior to seeing limited action in his second season.
In 2024, Demery saw action in six games after carving out a role on special teams for Lane Kiffin's program.
Now, after a limited role with Ole Miss, the Texas native will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home for the 2025 season.
This Week's Departures: Multiple Rebels Hit Portal
Dillon Hipp: Tight End
Ole Miss tight end Dillon Hipp has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Hipp, a consensus three-star tight end out of high school, appeared in three games for the Rebels during his time with the program.
He saw 11 snaps on offense with a majority of his contributions coming on special teams for Lane Kiffin's program.
"I’m extremely grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met over the past year at Ole Miss. With that being said I feel that it is best for my future to explore other options," Hipp wrote via social media. "In the transfer portal. 19 years old. 4 years of eligibility remaining."
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder selected the Rebels over the Baylor Bears out of high school with multiple Power Four programs pursuing his services.
"Coach Kiffin has also had a good history of using tight ends in his offense, so that is something that intrigues me," Hipp told 247Sports of his initial commitment. "The other coaches at Ole Miss also have a great mentality and I know they'll push me beyond my limits every day."
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Ole Miss quarterback Pierce Clarkson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the spring in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Clarkson, who transferred to Lane Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, now departs after a short stint with the Rebels.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited time with the Cardinals.
Now, he's back in the portal where he searches for a new home. Clarkson was a four-star prospect out of high school.
Ole Miss has handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
During Spring Camp, it was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons.
In the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.
