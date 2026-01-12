Ole Miss Football Signs Former LSU Tigers Running Back in Massive Transfer Portal Win

LSU Tigers running back JT Lindsey has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after spending one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

Lindsey signed with the Tigers as a Top-10 running back in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but off-field "issues" kept him away from the program for the 2025 season where he utilized a redshirt year.

A highly-touted recruit, Lindsey held a myriad of offers where his junior campaign on the prep scene put his name on the map.

Across the 2023 season, Lindsey ran for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned several offers from prominent programs, but his senior season was then one for the history books where he led his prep squad to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record.

Lindsey put up a dominant stat line after rushing for 2,476 yards on 324 carries with 33 touchdowns to go with it in 2024.

Ole Miss has landed a commitment from LSU running back transfer JT Lindsey, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



Lindsey (@JtLindsey4), who is repped by @Agentbutler1, was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit who ranked as the seventh-best RB in that 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DMmwmTre6F — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Now, after taking a redshirt year in 2025, Lindsey will have four seasons of eligibility where he will join star running back Kewan Lacy in Oxford next fall.

Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last month after a historic 2025 campaign as his rise continues in the Magnolia State.

The prestigious accolade became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

The Ole Miss star running back was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Following the season, there remained buzz that Lacy could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and reunite with Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge - but the All-SEC back has signed a new deal with the Ole Miss Rebels to remain in Oxford.

Now, Lacy and Lindsey will look to emerge as one of the top tandems in the conference after the program inked the ex-LSU running back on Monday - following his former position coach Frank Wilson from LSU to Ole Miss after he was hired to Pete Golding's staff.

