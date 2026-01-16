Ole Miss Football Linked To $4 Million Transfer Quarterback Amid Duke Departure

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season with the program in Durham, according to ESPN.

Mensah signed with the Tulane Green Wave out of high school where he spent two seasons in New Orleans (La.) under Jon Sumrall and Co. prior to making his move to Duke.

Across 13 games (13 starts) with the Green Wave, Mensah completed 189-of-287 (.659) passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 60 times for 132 yards (2.20) and one score.

Mensah compiled 2,855 yards of total offense where he led all American Athletic Conference (AAC) starters in yards per attempt (9.49) and completion percentage.

From there, the 6-foot-3, signal-caller hit the Transfer Portal where he inked a two-year deal with the Duke Blue Devils that would pay him approximately $8 million across the contract.

In his lone season with the program, Mensah completed 334-of-500 passes (66.8%) for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He only threw six interceptions and was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game - Duke’s first conference title since 1989.

Now, Mensah hits the Transfer Portal on the final day players can enter where he immediately surges to the top as one of the best available players in the market.

The Miami Hurricanes are the team to beat here, according to multiple reports, but the Ole Miss Rebels could be involved, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

There's three prominent schools with quarterback potential need -- Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss. For Mensah, Miami looms as the early favorite. https://t.co/1pfWGX15EY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026

Ole Miss recently signed former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight after the true freshman departed Auburn with four seasons of eligibility remaining. Would the Rebels be willing to shell out even more money for a signal-caller?

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, with a quarterback in the room that is the future, what will Ole Miss do surrounding the Mensah sweepstakes?

