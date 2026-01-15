SEC Rival Emerging As Potential Landing Spot For Elite Ole Miss Football Transfer

Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with programs from across America keeping tabs on the critical component to the Rebels' success on defense in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Now, after starting his career at Clemson prior to spending the last three seasons in Oxford with the Ole Miss Rebels, Dottery is back in the Transfer Portal with one Southeastern Conference program emerging.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are keeping tabs on Dottery with the Rebels transfer visiting Baton Rouge on Thursday for a visit, according to ESPN 104.5.

Dottery is coming off of his best season of college ball where he was in line to take on an expanded role once again under Pete Golding prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal market this week.

“Definitely a blessing, man. He talked about when I came here in ’23, you could see the program moving in the right direction,” Dottery said after the Fiesta Bowl loss. “Just wanted to be whatever I could do to help the program keep going in that direction. And the fans, the team, I love them all.”

Now, all eyes are on his potential landing spots with the LSU Tigers appearing to be picking up momentum for the prized transfer.

