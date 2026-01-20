Ole Miss Football Makes History in Final Associated Press Top-25 Rankings of Season

The 2025 college football season wrapped up on Monday night in Miami (Fla.) after Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers took home the program's first National Championship following a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

In what became a storybook season for Mendoza and Co. in Bloomington, the turnaround of the program across the last two seasons will be remembered for decades.

But with the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror, the final Associated Press Top-25 Poll has been revealed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making history once again.

Ole Miss rounded out the season at No. 3 - earning its highest finish in the AP Poll in 64 years when it also finished third in the final 1962 AP poll.

Golding and Co. capped off their first 11-win regular season with a program-best 13 overall wins - along with their seventh Sugar Bowl victory and first appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss' 2025 season concluded in the Fiesta Bowl after a loss to the Miami Hurricanes after Carson Beck led the program to a game-winning touchdown drive with 18 seconds left.

Now, with the year wrapped up, the final AP Poll is out:

The Final Associated Press Poll:

Indiana (16-0) Miami (13-3) Ole Miss (13-2) Oregon (13-2) Ohio State (12-2) Georgia (12-2) Texas Tech (12-2) Texas A&M (11-2) Alabama (11-4) Notre Dame (10-2) BYU (12-2) Texas (10-3) Oklahoma (10-3) Utah (11-2) Vanderbilt (10-3) Virginia (11-3) Iowa (9-4) Tulane (11-3) James Madison (12-2) Southern California (9-4) Michigan (9-4) Houston (10-3) Navy (11-2) North Texas (12-2) TCU (9-4)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, all eyes are on the 2026 season with star running back Kewan Lacy headlining the returning pieces set to lead the way for the program.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

