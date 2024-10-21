Ole Miss Football Paired Against Iowa Hawkeyes in Latest Bowl Projections
There is still a lot of college football to be played this season, but bowl projections are already rolling out across the country, and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix.
The preseason expectation for the Rebels (5-2, 1-2 SEC) was a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they have plenty of work to do if they hope to return to that level. Starting SEC play with a 1-2 record with losses to Kentucky and LSU have currently derailed Ole Miss' playoff chances, and the Rebels likely need to win out in the regular season to have a shot at the field.
So where is Ole Miss currently projected to go bowling? According to the latest projections from CBS Sports, the ReliaQuest Bowl is the landing spot for the Rebels as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
ReliaQuest has been the sponsor of this bowl game since 2022, and it was previously the Outback Bowl. Ole Miss last participated in this game in the 2020 season as it took down Indiana by a final score of 26-20 during Lane Kiffin's first campaign in Oxford. Iowa currently holds a record of 4-3 and 2-2 in the Big Ten.
Needless to say, this bowl game destination would be a disappointment for Rebel fans, when viewed through the prism of preseason expectations. Ole Miss has undoubtedly underperformed since the start of conference play, but there is still time to right the ship and make a run at the CFP, even if the margin for error is almost nonexistent.
The Rebels have their first chance to gain another conference win on Saturday when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
