Ole Miss Football QB Austin Simmons Breaks Down Move to Leave Baseball Program
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will have a new starting quarterback in Oxford this upcoming fall with Austin Simmons set to take over the program.
The former coveted prospect had an interesting ride in his first two years in the Magnolia State.
From graduating as a sophomore recently, coming into college as a dual-sport athlete and now moving on from that path to focus on football, it's been a rollercoaster.
Simmons made the hard choice to step away from baseball prior to the 2025 season where he announced that football would be his only priority in athletics.
Simmons recently revealed a little motivation into why he made the switch into a single sport mentality.
"I felt as though I had a better opportunity in football" Simmons said during a recent interview with On3 Sports.
Simmons was member of Mike Bianco's squad in 2024 before his season ended when he sprained his UCL; causing him to be shut down for the season.
Simmons then focused on football over the summer as he was set to back up Jaxson Dart throughout the fall.
In this role, he got a few opportunities to showcase his talents; including when Dart went down for a drive in a critical game against Georgia.
Simmons seized his opportunity after going 5-for-6 with 64 passing yards on the way to a touchdown drive capped off by Ullyeses Bently IV.
The score knotted the game even at 7 apiece on the Rebels' second drive of the game.
Ole Miss went on to take home the win and Simmons' drive was a big momentum boost keeping them in the game.
This led to the offseason where Simmons ultimately made the decision to move on from baseball as he prepared to take over the QB1 roll for the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward.
Simmons and Co. look to continue what was left by a talented 2024 squad this fall with the chance to get over the hump and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.