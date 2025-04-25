Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Selected in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is headed to the New York after being selected No. 25 overall by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dart, a record-setting signal-caller for the Rebels during his time in Oxford, continued cruising up draft boards during across the final weeks leading up to Thursday in Green Bay.
Now, he's off the board as a first round selection with the Ole Miss quarterback once again making history.
Dart threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
NFL decision-makers continued salivating at the potential he attains throughout the process with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the SEC gunslinger.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently chimed in on Dart's stock following his senior season under Lane Kiffin.
"To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors," Schultz said.
"Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record over his final two seasons."
Now, he's found out his destination after an impressive collegiate career under Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in Oxford.
Dart elected to bypass attending the 2025 NFL Draft in-person with the decision of doing it alongside his family in Utah paving the way.
"I'm going to do it back home in Utah," Dart told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show earlier this week. "I tried to negotiate a few more tickets to the draft and to the green room, but you're kind of limited.
"For me, I have a big family, I have a lot of people who have supported me along this journey. Green Bay is not the easiest place to get to, so I wanted to have all my people there, everyone that's been in my corner.
"Have some teammates and all my coaches growing up are gonna be there. It's going to be really cool to have that whole crowd of people together, all my loved ones."
Dart will begin his NFL career after a historic tenure with the Rebels with all eyes now on the former Ole Miss standout beginning the next chapter of his playing career.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.