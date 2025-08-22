Ole Miss Football Reveals New Helmets Featuring Sticker to Honor Corey Adams
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will have a new alternate helmet for the third straight season with the program unveiling the new design on Thursday.
The new helmet design, made by Realtree, flaunts a white, or icy, camouflage pattern with the Rebels continuing to add different gear to the program's arsenal.
Ole Miss is set to debut the helmet on Nov. 1 in a clash against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
But there's a twist to the new helmets ahead of the 2025 season.
The Rebels are set to honor Corey Adams - a true freshman defensive lineman tragically passed last month in a shooting.
Adams, a three-star signee in the Rebels' 2025 Recruiting Class, arrived in Oxford as an early-enrollee in January.
“SCSO responded to a scene on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova at 10:14 p.m,” according to Billy Gibbs of WREG. “Deputies say five people were injured in the shooting.
"When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a car, finding 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
In July, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin weighed in on the tragic passing and what Adams meant to the Rebels program.
"He was just with us for a short time, but he made a major impact on us by how he worked, who he was, how he led even as a freshman," Kiffin said.
"Told the story at the service here the other night, very rarely do we ever have a freshman that in offseason conditioning and running was challenging seniors to finish in a standard and that’s who he was.
"Just a tragic tragic passing and obviously our thoughts and prayers have been with the family and having them up here and spending time with them, but out of respect to them, we won’t have any more comments on that. The players, we bumped up a day early, we were able to get a waiver so that they would have Saturday off for his funeral Saturday.
“Kind of on another loss since seeing you guys, I just really want to thank Ole Miss and Oxford and the people here again (with) passing (of) my mother and celebration of life last week and Pastor Fish (Robinson) and how he led that and the passion that he had, and how he spoke about her and so many people here that I just would have never guessed that my parents would end up finishing their lives in Oxford, Mississippi and and really it was an amazing time.
"To have my brother here and the grandkids here for both of them for the last few years. It was very special, but the people of Oxford were just amazing again. So I just want to thank everybody, especially Pastor Fish for that."
Now, Ole Miss is set to honor Adams in 2025 with a decal on the back of their helmets as they gear up for the season opener on Aug. 30.
