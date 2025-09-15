Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reveals Quarterback Situation Ahead of Tulane Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss captured a Week 3 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind a strong outing from backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in his first SEC start.
Chambliss, a Division II All-American signal-caller at Ferris State in 2024, made the move to Oxford during the offseason after transferring in.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder shined in his starting debut for the Ole Miss program after accumulating 415 total yards of offense and three touchdown with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Chambliss was dominant with head coach Lane Kiffin diving into what he saw from his quarterback on Saturday night in Oxford.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me. Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here," Kiffin said.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
Kiffin was pleased with the all-around performance from Chambliss while starting quarterback Austin Simmons nursed an ankle injury, but what's the buzz heading into Week 4 against the Tulane Green Wave?
Is Simmons healthy? Will Chambliss earn the start once again even if Simmons is back to full strength?
Kiffin addressed the quarterback situation and what's to come in Week 4 against a fierce Tulane squad.
“Obviously, Austin was available to play just like the report and he played,” Lane Kiffin said following Week 3 against Arkansas. “Just a lot went into it. Just taking a lot of information in and making that decision really late.
"I just thought schematically, there was a lot of things against them that we should run that were quarterback runs or where he had reads and I didn’t really want to play Austin in that situation and get him hurt worse running him.”
Now, moving forward, Kiffin doesn't expect a "quarterback controversy" in Oxford. Simmons is the program's guy.
"(Simmons) is doing good," Kiffin said Sept. 15. "I would anticipate Austin being fine to play and being our starting quarterback."
Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on ESPN.
