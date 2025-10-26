Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Trolls Oklahoma Sooners After Top-25 Win on Saturday
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week, and with a win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, continued trending across social media.
The Rebels' shot-caller is known for his ability to troll both on social media and in interviews where he once again put it to use postgame in Norman.
Following the Rebels' 34-26 victory on Saturday, Kiffin was seen chirping at Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone prior to his interview with ESPN.
"You're quieter now," Kiffin could be heard saying to Stone. "You're a little quieter than before."
"This guy yelled at me, like, during the game five times about how great they were and we can't score on them," Kiffin added.
After the game, Kiffin was asked about the moment and what was running through his head after trolling Stone prior to his postgame interview with ESPN.
"That's just me," Kiffin said. "He was talking the whole game to me. And I did a good job, I felt, of not talking back. And he just kept telling me, 'You ain't going to score.' So, I didn't go try to find him, he was walking by so I just saw him.
"That's just kind of me. Guy's a great player. I'm sure he's enjoyable to coach."
Kiffin remains at the forefront of the conversation for the Florida Gators job where he addressed the program on Friday, according to ESPN.
“Lane Kiffin told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there’s so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on. But he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting – he is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players,” ESPN's Molly McGrath said on Friday.
“He’s going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there’s so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before.”
No. 8 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 10 with an SEC showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks up next on the schedule.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.