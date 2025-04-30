Ole Miss Football Set to Visit Five-Star LSU Tigers Commit, No. 1 Wideout in America
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting trail despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March.
Keys is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The coveted wideout is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver in America and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU receiving the verbal pledge, but it isn't stopping the top programs from remaining in touch.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Now, according to 247Sports, the Ole Miss staff will hit the road to Hattiesburg (Miss.) on Wednesday to visit with Keys for an in-person check-in.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder quickly became the top-ranked wideout to commit to the LSU program during the Brian Kelly Era, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama, among others, swinging for the fences.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Keys remains committed to the LSU Tigers, but the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes and Auburn Tigers remain programs in the mix after receiving spring visits.
