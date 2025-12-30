Ole Miss Football Star Running Back Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have arrived in New Orleans for the program's Sugar Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day.
In an SEC rematch with a College Football Playoff semifinal berth on the line, Golding and Co. will look to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart's crew in Athens.
“We started great. We’ve just got to keep that going,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Patrick Kutas said of the first matchup. “I thought we were a physical team.
"We did our job up front, and that allowed for big plays to happen. But late in the game things don’t go right and it just kid of creates a domino effect. We can let the happen again.”
Now, as game day inches closer, the initial Availability Report has been revealed with the latest on Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy announced.
The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT
Venue: Caesars SuperDome
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
The College Football Playoff Injury Report:
Georgia Bulldogs:
OUT:
OLB Gabe Harris Jr.
DB Joenel Aguero
DB Kyron Jones
DL Jordan Hall
OL Drew Bobo
PROBABLE:
WR Colbie Young
TE Ethan Barbour
Ole Miss Rebels:
OUT:
CB Cedrick Beavers
OL John Wayne Oliver
DOUBTFUL:
LB Raymond Collins
QUESTIONABLE:
TE Caleb Odom
PROBABLE:
RB Kewan Lacy
TE Dae’Quan Wright
The main storyline heading into the College Football Playoff clash is the status of Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy where he is now listed as probable on the initial report.
“He was out there with us today,” Judge said on Sunday. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100%. I’ll let the head coach (Pete Golding) handle the injury updates.”
“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
