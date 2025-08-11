Ole Miss Football, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Alabama Headline SEC Schools in AP Top-25
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
The Rebels are one of 10 Southeastern Conference programs to be ranked in the Top-25 poll, as released on Monday morning.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program continues progressing throughout Fall Camp in Oxford (Miss.) with the 2025 season opener inching closer.
"Guys are doing really well. I'm excited about this team. A lot of new pieces. A lot of different things to look at—schemes with different players. Obviously, we lost a lot of players, but at the same time, we added a lot," Kiffin said.
"You used to be able to figure out how good a team was based on their returning starters, but it's completely different because a lot of times, you're getting starters from other teams.
"On paper, that wouldn't look very good with four returning starters, but it doesn't feel like that at all out there. We have a lot of good depth at spots, a lot of players challenging each other. It's been really good."
Along with the Rebels cracking the AP Top-25, the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Oklahoma sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers made the list from the SEC.
It's a strong nucleus of Southeastern Conference programs with the Rebels once again dialed in for a challenging conference slate in 2025.
Kiffin and Co. have high expectations heading into the season with the program navigating a productive offseason stretch.
"Part of why I feel good about this team now is because there were so many practices in the offseason compared to the old days," Kiffin said.
"So mentally, even with all of these new players, they seem to know the systems really well and be ahead of where you would've been back before we had the ability to do all of this offseason work."
A look into the complete Associated Press Poll Top 25:
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
