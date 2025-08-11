The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Alabama Headline SEC Schools in AP Top-25

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 21 in the AP Top-25, multiple SEC programs represented.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

The Rebels are one of 10 Southeastern Conference programs to be ranked in the Top-25 poll, as released on Monday morning.

For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program continues progressing throughout Fall Camp in Oxford (Miss.) with the 2025 season opener inching closer.

"Guys are doing really well. I'm excited about this team. A lot of new pieces. A lot of different things to look at—schemes with different players. Obviously, we lost a lot of players, but at the same time, we added a lot," Kiffin said.

"You used to be able to figure out how good a team was based on their returning starters, but it's completely different because a lot of times, you're getting starters from other teams.

"On paper, that wouldn't look very good with four returning starters, but it doesn't feel like that at all out there. We have a lot of good depth at spots, a lot of players challenging each other. It's been really good."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Along with the Rebels cracking the AP Top-25, the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Oklahoma sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers made the list from the SEC.

It's a strong nucleus of Southeastern Conference programs with the Rebels once again dialed in for a challenging conference slate in 2025.

Kiffin and Co. have high expectations heading into the season with the program navigating a productive offseason stretch.

"Part of why I feel good about this team now is because there were so many practices in the offseason compared to the old days," Kiffin said.

"So mentally, even with all of these new players, they seem to know the systems really well and be ahead of where you would've been back before we had the ability to do all of this offseason work."

Austin Simmons
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons in spring practice. / Ole Miss Athletics | Austin Simmons on X

A look into the complete Associated Press Poll Top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

