Ole Miss Football Tight End Target Receives Prediction to Land With Big Ten Program
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star tight end Luke Sorenson continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process with a commitment date in mind for the summer.
Sorenson, a Top-50 tight end in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in the nation entering the mix in his process,
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sorenson took an official visit to Oxford this in May to check in with the Rebels for a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Following the visit, the program emerged as a contender, but there are multiple programs in play for the talented pass-catcher.
Nebraska and Penn State are the pair of programs that round out the three finalists for Sorenson down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from the West Coast has garnered significant SEC interest as of late with the Tennessee Volunteers also getting in on the action with an offer.
But one program is beginning to separate from the pack: the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Following an official visit to Lincoln (Neb.), it's the Cornhuskers that are ahead of the pack with the program now receiving a prediction to secure his services once he goes public with a decision.
247Sports' Nick Schaefer logged the prediction on Sunday night in favor of Nebraska, but the Penn State Nittany Lions have also received a pick via 247Sports Blair Angulo.
Ole Miss is on the outside looking in, it appears, with less than two weeks until a commitment decision.
Sorenson will commit to the program of his choice on June 20 with the Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions and Nebraska Cornhuskers in the mix.
Ole Miss will continue battling until the buzzer for the highly-touted California tight end as his process winds down.
