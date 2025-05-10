Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Target, Coveted Safety Reveals Commitment Decision
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in order to reconstruct the roster for the 2025 season.
With over 25 newcomers heading to Oxford, Kiffin and Co. will have a new-look group this upcoming fall, but a talented nucleus of players to work with.
The Transfer Portal plan has gone "accordingly" to this point with Ole Miss looking to retool the secondary and bolster the talent level during a critical stretch.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Ole Miss hosted Miami Hurricanes transfer Zaquan Patterson for a visit to Oxford last month with the program emerging as serious contenders.
The talented ACC defensive back checked in with Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Florida with other programs also being linked to the young safety.
The rising sophomore emerged as a Top-25 available safety, according to On3 Sports, and played in every game last season for the Hurricanes.
Patterson finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles and three pass break-ups during the 2024 season as a true freshman.
Now, he's revealed his Transfer Portal destination after going public with a decision to join the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the 2025 season.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program has reconstructed the defensive backfield this offseason on their way to reeling in a Top-5 Transfer Portal Class in America.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.