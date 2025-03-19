Ole Miss Football Transfer Wide Receiver 'Turns Heads' on Day 1 of Spring Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window with the program reeling in double-digit newcomers to Oxford.
After losing multiple wide receivers during the offseason, Kiffin and Co. reloaded through the free agent market.
One name that immediately stole headlines was Oklahoma State Cowboys wideout De'Zhaun Stribling.
Stribling was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school prior to committing to Washington State in 2021.
During his two years in Pullman, he reeled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State in the 2023 offseason.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns during his two-year tenure in Stillwater.
Now, he's set to make an instant impact in Oxford with Lane Kiffin's Rebels.
Stribling is a speedster that can take the top off of the defense at any moment with his quick, twitchy footwork.
He was recorded as the fastest player in the nation in Week 5 after being recorded running at 22.3 miles per hour on a 77-yard flea-flicker touchdown against Kansas State.
It's no secret Stribling has elite versatility and has the opportunity to fit into the Ole Miss offense like a glove.
On Day 1 of Spring Camp, it was rave reviews for the Oklahoma State transfer after "turning heads" during the program's first practice in Oxford.
Ole Miss has a retooled wide receiver room with Tre Harris and Co. departing for the next level with Stribling looking to quickly become a key contributor for the program.
He stole the show on Day 1 with the chance to continue elevating his status with the Rebels as Spring Camp progresses.
"I’m really excited about the players that came in. So when you go out there and look, you know, you feel like, ‘okay, hey, we got a really good shot out here.’ Now they got to develop and play together with the quarterback. But it’s a really good looking room," Kiffin said of his new-look wide receiver room on Tuesday.
All eyes will be on the Rebels during Spring Camp with a myriad of newcomers coming in and competing for starting roles within the program across the next handful of weeks.
