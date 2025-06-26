Ole Miss Football, UCONN Huskies Mutually Agree to Cancel Future Matchups
The Ole Miss Rebels and UCONN Huskies have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series that was set to start in 2027, the school announced.
The Huskies revealed the news in a press release this week.
According to On3 Sports, "the Rebels were looking to get out of the series as well as they try to best fill out future schedules of an every-year College Football Playoff contender."
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to get over the hump in 2025 with the program eyeing a College Football Playoff appearance this upcoming season despite losing record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart to the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I’m not sure they’re falling off,” On3 Sports national analyst Andy Staples said Tuesday. “If we look at their transfer portal class, Ole Miss got a lot of the dudes that a lot of people wanted in the portal.
“Luke Hasz, the tight end from Arkansas, was one we thought would be a difference-maker. They got De’Zhaun Stribling, who was Oklahoma State’s best receiver last year [and] Kewan Lacy, the running back from Missouri. They got Princely’s brother, Princewill (Umanmielen), who came from Nebraska.
“We’ve assumed Ole Miss drops off here. I don’t know if we should assume that.”
Ole Miss has seen multiple games on the 2025 slate be revealed with start times and TV assignments being made public via the school.
Which dates do Rebel fans need to know?
The Dates to Know: Ole Miss Schedule Edition
Ole Miss football has received kickoff times and television designations for its first three contests of 2025, as well as a TV assignment for the Egg Bowl, as announced by the Southeastern Conference and related television networks on Thursday.
Ole Miss will open the season at home on Aug. 30 with its first-ever meeting against Georgia State, with the game set for a 6:45 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.
The Rebels hit the road and open SEC play the following week, traveling to Kentucky for the first time since 2020 on Sept. 6 for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.
Ole Miss returns home the following week for another conference matchup, this time welcoming in Arkansas on Sept. 13.
That game will kickoff at either 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CT, and will air on either ESPN or SEC Network.
The 2025 Battle for the Golden Egg at Mississippi State has already been set for 11 a.m. CT on Fri., Nov. 28, and it was announced today that it will air on either ABC or ESPN.
This year will mark the 122nd all-time meeting between the Rebels and Bulldogs, as well as the 98th Battle for the Golden Egg.
