Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report: Status Update on Luke Hasz
Lane Kiffn and No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 3 SEC showdown.
Less than 72 hours until the Rebels take on the Razorbacks, the SEC released the first Ole Miss Availability Report with multiple players listed.
Following the program's win over Kentucky in Week 2, all attention turned towards quarterback Austin Simmons after suffering an ankle injury.
This week, according to Rivals, Simmons has been in a walking boot while being withheld from practice. Transfer Trinidad Chambliss has been running with the starters.
But the initial injury report reveals Simmons' status is "probable" for Saturday against Arkansas.
“He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman.
"This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way. I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.”
Aside from Simmons, the Rebel that has taken headlines is tight end Luke Hasz as he looks to return from his ankle injury suffered in July.
Now, his status has been updated.
A look into the Week 3 game information and the injury update on Hasz ahead of a matchup against his former Arkansas squad.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
The Injury Update: TE Luke Hasz
The Arkansas Razorbacks transfer quickly emerged as one of the more significant signings via the free agent market for Ole Miss with his debut remaining delayed.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder totaled 324 receiving yards on 26 receptions (12.5 YPC) and four touchdowns while starting in 11 games in 2024 for the Razorbacks.
After two seasons in Fayetteville, Hasz elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he came in as the No. 2 rated free agent tight end upon signing with Ole Miss.
Now, all signs point towards Hasz taking the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
“Yeah, I think he’ll play this week,” Kiffin said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “He’s been working really hard and we’ll know more in the next couple days.”
Hasz wasn't listed on the initial availability report as he looks to make his Ole Miss debut on Saturday against his former team.
The Full Ole Miss Rebels Injury Report:
OUT
- Traylon Ray - WR
QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylon Braxton - CB
PROBABLE
- Harrison Wallace III - WR
- Kewan Lacy - RB
- Dae’Quan Wright - TE
- Deuce Alexander - WR
- Austin Simmons - QB
