Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Kickoff Time and TV Channel in Week 3
No. 17 Ole Miss will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with Sam Pittman's program heading to Oxford (Miss.) this weekend.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the Southeastern Conference showdown with a 2-0 overall record and 1-0 record in SEC play after back-to-back wins over both Georgia State and Kentucky.
For the Rebels, the program has been led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons alongside multiple timely plays from the Ole Miss defense to remain unbeaten.
"Winning on the road in the SEC, as you group into that a young quarterback’s first SEC game period, let alone road game, he rushed some things early. Unfortunately you kind of expect is going to happen," Kiffin said of Simmons.
"It’s why guys got to work through those things and get used to playing. But I thought he rallied and made some really good throws and runs that were very critical in the game."
Now, all attention turns to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with the Rebels preparing for an SEC showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and Kiffin's take ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -9.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -310
- Arkansas: +250
Total
- Over 62.5 (-112)
- Under 62.5 (-108)
Ole Miss enters Week 3 as 9.5-point favorites against Arkansas with all eyes on Simmons and Co. in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Winning a Close One in Week 2
"There were a lot of similar feelings in that game, just from the standpoint of the score. We have it and we’re up a score but have a chance to extend it to two. Last year in the game didn’t do that. Really the same thing in the LSU game — had the ball ahead and could have put it away and didn’t and allowed them to go score just like Kentucky. That was really good for that to happen.
"All three phases did something there. The defense stopped them twice there and the offense had the long drive and got the field goal to put it two scores and the special teams made the kick. That was really good. It’s really good early-season adversity to have and be down 10-0 on the road and come back and win was really great.
"Actually thinking back to our first win here, we were down two scores at Kentucky and also came back and won. Little bit of that came back, too."
