Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Kickoff Time and Week 2 Betting Odds
No. 20 Ole Miss returns to action in Week 2 with an SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on the docket.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have circled the Southeastern Conference matchup against the Wildcats after dropping last season's meeting.
"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.
"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will make his SEC starting debut in Week 2 in Lexington with all eyes on the redshirt-sophomore on Saturday afternoon.
Simmons is coming off of his first career start against Georgia State where he tallied over 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns on the day.
Now, all eyes are on Week 2 at Kentucky with Ole Miss looking to make statement on the road against an SEC foe.
A look into the game information, final betting lines and final thoughts from Kiffin prior to the matchup.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Current Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +275
- Ole Miss Rebels: -345
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Week 2 Edition
“Big-time SEC matchup. One that’s been very competitive, even before we got here,” Kiffin said on this week’s SEC Coaches Teleconference.
“Games down to the wire. We’ve got to go play an extremely well-coached team that does a great job and plays very physical. Look how they started last year — beat us [and] right before has Georgia right down to the wire. Coach [Mark] Stoops does a great job with these guys. We’re going to have our hands full.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.