Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Picks
No. 20 Ole Miss will enter Week 2 against the Kentucky Wildcats as double-digit favorites with Vegas favoring Lane Kiffin's program.
After a convincing Week 1 win over the Georgia State Panthers, Kiffin and Co. will look to make a statement on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Ole Miss has an opportunity to avenge last season's loss to the Wildcats with Kiffin's program circling the Southeastern Conference opener.
"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.
"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."
Now, with kickoff just days away, what are the oddsmakers predicting in this one? What time does the Week 2 matchup kickoff?
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Current Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +295
- Ole Miss Rebels: -375
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Be Prepared for Anything
"I’ve told our guys you can’t base anybody, especially Kentucky, off a game before or whatever it was, ‘cause they’ve had games before like that and come out and beat us last year — just, what, a couple weeks after that South Carolina game up there?
"Also, it’s a quarterback [Zach Calzada] who’s thrown like 9,000 yards, whatever it is, 10th year playing. So, guy who’s won a lot of games, played a lot, thrown really well. College football’s turning like they’ve got Joe Flacco now or something.
You can’t bet on because they struggled last week in the passing game that’s going to show up this week."
