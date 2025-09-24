Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Week 5
In a matchup that continues stealing headlines, No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 4 LSU on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a battle between a pair of Top-15 programs.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter the Week 5 clash scorching hot to start the season with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss emerging as a top signal-caller in the Southeastern Conference.
While taking control of the offense as redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons nurses an ankle injury, Chambliss has been elite.
The Division II All-American transfer has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the Ferris State transfer - zero turnovers. Chambliss hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
Now, with Week 5 vastly approaching, Vegas has adjusted the odds with the Rebels receiving a boost in the right direction. What do the oddsmakers predict to happen?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take on Ole Miss: Dogfight in Oxford
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively.
“Harrison, an outstanding wide receiver; they’ve got some veteran offensive linemen, and obviously efficient at what they do and how they do it. This is what they do, and it’s very similar week in and week out, the balance that they have in running and throwing the football.
"Defensively, Dottery at linebacker and Perkins at the edge. They’ve got an inside presence. They’ve got an outside presence, and they certainly have it at the linebacker who makes things happen for him.
"So, again, a great challenge for us, one that we’re looking forward to. We got to go on the road; anytime you go on the road in the SEC, it’s a great challenge.”
