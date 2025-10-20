Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will travel to Norman in Week 9 with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners up next for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
After falling in a thrilling SEC showdown to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, Kiffin and Co. will look to bounce back on Saturday against another Top-25 foe.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
In what will be another Top-25 SEC clash on the docket for Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels, the stage is set in Week 9 for the program to bounce back this Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3,5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +150
- Oklahoma: -182
Total
- Over 50.5 (-115)
- Under 50.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 3.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Staying Mum on the Florida Gators Opening
“We don’t really talk about it,” Kiffin said about learning from past coaching cycles. “I know that’s your guys’ job to bring it up and all that. We don’t really talk about it. Like, if we’re around there you wouldn’t know any different or anything.
"We just stay in the work, stay in the moments, stay in the day. And really, that stuff has nothing to do with what we’re doing. …I think it’s a compliment to the amount of games we’ve been able to win here.”
