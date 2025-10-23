Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Predictions
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with Lane Kiffin and Co. hitting the road to Norman in Week 9.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, the Rebels will have an opportunity to get back in the win column against the Sooners in a critical conference matchup.
Despite a Top-15 SEC showdown on the horizon, Ole Miss remains in headlines for different reasons while Kiffin hears his name linked as a potential candidate for the Florida Gators head coaching gig.
“That’s nothing that I can control, personally. So it’s like, I’m where my feet (are),” Jayden Williams said after Tuesday’s practice. “So, you just let all of them talk about that. At the end of the day he’s still in the building.
"He’s still the coach. He still comes in here every day and coaches us the same regardless of what’s going on out there. So, if he’s doing that I’m not really worried about it, either, because my job first and foremost is play football for Ole Miss.”
Now, with kickoff roughly 48 hours away, the betting lines have shifted once again with Vegas adjusting the odds once again.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Oklahoma Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT in Norman with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 SEC showdown.
