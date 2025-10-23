The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Predictions

Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to get back in the win column, clash against the Sooners up next on the docket.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with Lane Kiffin and Co. hitting the road to Norman in Week 9.

After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, the Rebels will have an opportunity to get back in the win column against the Sooners in a critical conference matchup.

Despite a Top-15 SEC showdown on the horizon, Ole Miss remains in headlines for different reasons while Kiffin hears his name linked as a potential candidate for the Florida Gators head coaching gig.

“That’s nothing that I can control, personally. So it’s like, I’m where my feet (are),” Jayden Williams said after Tuesday’s practice. “So, you just let all of them talk about that. At the end of the day he’s still in the building.

"He’s still the coach. He still comes in here every day and coaches us the same regardless of what’s going on out there. So, if he’s doing that I’m not really worried about it, either, because my job first and foremost is play football for Ole Miss.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, with kickoff roughly 48 hours away, the betting lines have shifted once again with Vegas adjusting the odds once again.

The Game Information: Week 9 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +5.5 (-110)
  • Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +168
  • Oklahoma: -200

Total

  • Over 54.5 (-110)
  • Under 54.5 (-110)

Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.

Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

SP+ Computer Prediction: Oklahoma Gets it Done

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.

That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.

No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT in Norman with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 SEC showdown.

More Ole Miss News:

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up

Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job

Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football