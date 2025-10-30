Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Betting Odds
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After making a statement in Week 9 with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will look to carry the program's momentum into this weekend in Oxford.
But the Rebels are preparing for a significant challenge against an SEC foe led by one of America's top defensive weapons - Dylan Stewart.
"This is a huge game for us and a really talented opponent with elite special teams. Really good defensive players," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconfernce.
"One of the best defensive players in the country that can ruin a game [in Dylan Stewart]. The quarterback [LaNorris Sellers] is a real problem. We’ve worked all week on containing him, tackling him and bringing a lot of pressure to try to get to him because he is a great player."
Now, with game day inching closer in the Magnolia State, Vegas has adjusted the betting lines with the Ole Miss Rebels picking up significant momentum.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -550
- South Carolina: +410
Total
- Over 55.5 (-110)
- Under 55.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Pack Vaught-Hemingway
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works."
