Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Picks
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning for a Week 7 non-conference clash against the Washington State Cougars.
Behind multiple big-time performances from Division II All-American transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels are making noise as a National Championship caliber program under Lane Kiffin's watch.
"Our fan base loves these stories like this. Having a number of players before kind of with kids here, like [Caden] Prieskorn, and how much the community embraces the players here," Kiffin said this week.
"It’s really awesome, as they’re kind of your adopted kids coming in here. The Trinidad thing is a great story for all players at Division ll, Division lll, lower high schools, that feel like they’re not going to get looked at. Just keep preparing and playing really hard. You never know what’s going to happen.
"I think it’s funny the flags everywhere. I dropped Knox off at his buddy’s house and they have a big Trinidad flag in the house. Now they’ve got songs about the island and everything. So, it’s really awesome."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, a look into the best ways to watch and stream Saturday's non-conference matchup in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -31.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +31.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 58.5 (-105)
- Under 58.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 31.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Defense Taking Shape in Oxford
"After that Arkansas game they had a hard meeting with coach [Pete] Golding and the players and for a long time on Sunday night," Kiffin said. "We played better pass defense. I also think Arkansas’s really good on offense. They’d done that to a lot of people.
"I kind of look at the whole thing and not just the stat rankings. We look at the analytics and the metrics. There’s a really good one, I think it’s FPI, where they put the offense, defense, special teams and rank the teams. That really shows.
"It doesn’t focus on records only; it really focuses on who you played in that and how you played and if it was late in the game and all those things in the analytics and the metrics. So, I look at that instead of just the rankings."
