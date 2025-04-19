Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Former Coveted Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.
The well-traveled wideout made his way to Ole Miss following stints as walk-on with Mississippi State in 2022 and one season with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2023.
Now, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has elected to depart Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after one season with the program.
Hopson was a Top-100 JUCO prospect following one season with Northwest Mississippi. He was a Top-15 wide receiver available once he signed with the Rebels a season ago.
During his breakout season at the JUCO level, Hopson posted 35 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mississippi native is now back on the market after a pair of seasons in the SEC with both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.
Kiffin and Co. have seen multiple members of the spring roster depart Oxford this week with the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business.
The Rebels saw running back Jordan Simmons, who only spent the spring with Ole Miss, also enter the portal this week.
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departs after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will search for a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
“I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining,” Simmons wrote via social media.
“I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am now excited and open to exploring the next chapter in my journey.”
Ole Miss remains in the market for talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with a focus on the defensive backfield.
