Ole Miss Kicker Lucas Carneiro Has a Shocking Max Field Goal Range

The art of a field goal kick is often one of the most overlooked components in football. A perfect snap, the holder setting up the kicker, and one sweep of the leg. It can decide the fate of an entire program and shape the sport's history.

Lucas Carneiro had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Ole Miss Rebels were battling with Georgia for a spot in the 2026 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Nine seconds remained, and the game was tied at 34. A 47-yard-field goal awaited Carneiro.

The snap and hold was perfect, but all that was left was for Carneiro to deliver. He wasn't just good enough; he was also perfect. Ole Miss won the biggest game in program history. So, what's next for Carneiro?

Carneiro Can Set a Record

Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Carneiro went 31-for-35 on field goals and didn't miss an extra point. He made a 58-yard field goal last season, marking the longest field goal in program history since 1970. But Carneiro believes he can exceed that number.

"I was actually in Charlotte for the Rebel Tour, and I made a little comment about maybe a 65-yarder," Carneiro said. "Hit one from 62 in camp last week, so my biggest thing is being ready whenever. It's obviously up to coach Golding, and the offense has their choice to do what they want. But for me, it's whenever I'm called upon, is to go out there and do my job."

The longest field goal in college football history belongs to Ove Johansson, who made a 69-yarder in 1976. Four players have made 67-yard field goals, and two have made one from 65. It's certainly possible that Carneiro will join that list.

He has received heavy praise this offseason, joining Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy in several first-team lists. All three players had tremendous seasons, but Carneiro isn't reflecting on last year.

"It goes for the whole team, and Coach Golding has said as well is flipping the page," Carneiro said. "Obviously, we all had a good year last year. Didn't finish the way we wanted, but for me specifically, I had some misses last year that I wish I could eliminate, and I took the offseason to work and focus on and stick true to that....Last season was a good year, but that's in the past, and our focus is getting ready for Louisville week one."

Carneiro will be one of the key pieces to the Rebels, and hopefully, he can build off last season's success.

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