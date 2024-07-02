Ole Miss Legend Archie Manning 'Anticipating' Strong Rebels Season in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels have a highly-anticipated season approaching in 2024, and one of their biggest legends is starting to lean into the hype.
Archie Manning, who played quarterback at Ole Miss from 1968-70 before beginning a career in the NFL, hosted the 28th installment of the Manning Passing Academy last weekend on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and he spoke about the upcoming campaign for his alma mater in a very positive way.
"I love reading everything about the anticipation of the season at Ole Miss," Manning said to The Clarion Ledger. "Lane (Kiffin)'s the king of the portal. I hope all those players kind of get to know each other and come together. But people are picking them. I know it's a talented team. I know it's a tough league, but it's great anticipation. It's wonderful for Ole Miss for people to be excited about the season."
During his time at Ole Miss, Manning was named an All-American twice and earned SEC Player of the Year honors in 1969. Needless to say, he is very familiar with life in the Southeastern Conference, and he thinks home games against both Georgia and Oklahoma will be exciting for the Rebels this season.
Georgia has not travelled to Oxford since 2016, and Oklahoma has never made a trip to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. What's even better for Ole Miss, however, is the advent of the 12-team College Football Playoff, extending the Rebels' shot to reach the postseason field and compete for a national championship.
"That's great for the Southeastern Conference, those type of things," Manning said. "But I'm proud that it's going to a 12-team playoff, which is just outstanding. It might be some years where half the playoff teams are SEC teams. I could see an 8-4 SEC team ‒ and Big Ten, too ‒ there could be a 9-3, 8-4 team make the playoff. That's changing college football a little bit.
"I'm like everybody else. I'm really anticipating and hoping for a great season at Ole Miss."
The Rebels will begin their 2024 season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.